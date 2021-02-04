Anna Sui and Teva are back for spring 2021, partnering for a second time on a limited-edition collection. The collection features two styles: The Flatform Universal Anna, which comes in women’s sizes 5 to 11 with a 2.67-inch platform and retails for $150, and the Ember Mid Anna, which comes in women’s sizes 5 to 11 has a water-repellent upper and a soft microfiber lining and retails for $190. Each style pays a bold homage to nature with a fresh Liberty Fabrics print titled “Botanist’s Diary,” a colorful pressed botanical print with flowers that are traditionally found in English gardens — daisies, anemones, primroses, geraniums and roses in various colors including purple, yellow, orange, pink and turquoise that form a balanced meandering trail pattern.