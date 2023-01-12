×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 12, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior

Eye

Supermodel Tatjana Patitz Dies at 56

Beauty

P&G Beauty Acquires Mielle Organics

APL and McLaren Automotive’s Next Drop

This is the second drop for the two brands.

APL X McLaren
The APL McLaren HySpeed sneaker. Courtesy

Luxury supercar-maker McLaren Automotive and APL, the high-performance athletic footwear brand, have released a new drop of the APL McLaren HySpeed in three new new colorways.

“Following the hugely positive reception of the first drop of APL McLaren HySpeed sneakers, we have collaborated with APL to introduce exciting new colorways to the collection inspired by the vibrancy, dynamics and energy of our supercars,” said George Biggs, chief sales and marketing officer of McLaren Automotive. “Both McLaren and APL are leaders in their fields and are committed to pushing the boundaries of design and technology for enhanced performance, which makes this collaboration such a perfect fit.”

Related Galleries

This is the second drop of the APL McLaren HySpeed range following the initial global release last August. Due to close parallels in brand philosophy, the collaboration progressed in a natural direction guided by both McLaren and APL’s design pillars to create the special collection.

“Deepening our collaboration with McLaren Automotive with the launch of our three new colors in the HySpeed is very exciting because the new colors show how versatile and exciting the collaboration can be, specifically with a special colorway such as the Pristine/Magenta ombré fade,” explained Adam Goldston and Ryan Goldston, APL’s cofounders.

The three new colorways are Magenta/Pristine, Pristine/Tan/Midnight and Black/White, which each retail for $450 on AthleticPropulsionLabs.com and APL’s flagship store at The Grove in Los Angeles. “We were inspired by the ‘Wizards of Woking’, [McLaren is based in Woking, England] and as an homage, we at APL created and applied unique mixtures of texture and color to the HySpeed for the newest release,” the brothers said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

Hot Summer Bags

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

APL and McLaren Automotive's Next Drop

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad