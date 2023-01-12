APL and McLaren Automotive’s Next Drop

Luxury supercar-maker McLaren Automotive and APL, the high-performance athletic footwear brand, have released a new drop of the APL McLaren HySpeed in three new new colorways.

“Following the hugely positive reception of the first drop of APL McLaren HySpeed sneakers, we have collaborated with APL to introduce exciting new colorways to the collection inspired by the vibrancy, dynamics and energy of our supercars,” said George Biggs, chief sales and marketing officer of McLaren Automotive. “Both McLaren and APL are leaders in their fields and are committed to pushing the boundaries of design and technology for enhanced performance, which makes this collaboration such a perfect fit.”

This is the second drop of the APL McLaren HySpeed range following the initial global release last August. Due to close parallels in brand philosophy, the collaboration progressed in a natural direction guided by both McLaren and APL’s design pillars to create the special collection.

“Deepening our collaboration with McLaren Automotive with the launch of our three new colors in the HySpeed is very exciting because the new colors show how versatile and exciting the collaboration can be, specifically with a special colorway such as the Pristine/Magenta ombré fade,” explained Adam Goldston and Ryan Goldston, APL’s cofounders.

The three new colorways are Magenta/Pristine, Pristine/Tan/Midnight and Black/White, which each retail for $450 on AthleticPropulsionLabs.com and APL’s flagship store at The Grove in Los Angeles. “We were inspired by the ‘Wizards of Woking’, [McLaren is based in Woking, England] and as an homage, we at APL created and applied unique mixtures of texture and color to the HySpeed for the newest release,” the brothers said.