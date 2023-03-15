Ashley Park Returns to Broadway Roots in New Skechers Campaign

Ashley Park is making a return to the stage for the first time since her Broadway role in the “Mean Girls” musical. This time, it’s for Skechers.

In her first campaign for the brand, the “Emily in Paris” star can be seen tapping into her Broadway roots as she sings and dances in the ad for Skechers’ Uno fashion sneaker.

“To be on an actual stage and dance again — in a theater — even if it was just for a day, was so fun,” she told WWD. “We chose to do a commercial like this [because] music is the universal language. [That’s] the beauty of singing and dancing.”

In the clip, Park can be seen sporting multiple colorways of the Uno sneaker as she dances atop a piano. “Feeling très magnifique, Skechers, I’m obsessed. They look fab, fetch, another pair, oh yes,” she sings.

“Emily in Paris” fans will notice the hint of French, while “Mean Girls” fans will spot a nod to the iconic Gretchen Weiner line, “That’s so fetch,” from the 2004 film. Park portrayed Gretchen in the 2018 Broadway musical, earning Tony, Drama League, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Chita Rivera Award nominations.

And she’ll be making a cameo in the upcoming “Mean Girls” musical movie. Park said she’s shooting her scene this month with choreographer Kyle Hanagami, who also happened to choreograph the Skechers campaign.

To make it even more a full circle moment, Park collaborated with “Emily in Paris” music producer Will Wells for the original song heard in the ad. She said, “The key to [a jingle] is to have a great soaring melody that people will remember. You want it to be as big and catchy as possible, but there’s always a little wink behind it.”

Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers, added in a statement, “From her bold couture to her impeccable singing and dancing, Ashley Park seamlessly blends modern and classic glamour in a way that elevates our Skechers Uno collection.…We’re confident that Ashley’s song about Skechers will constantly be in the back of people’s minds while shopping for that next perfect pair.”

When it comes to her own personal style, Park has been wearing sneakers more than ever after spraining her ankle in Paris recently. “I really wanted to find a shoe that felt like you could walk around all day, do errands, go through the airport, but also still feel elevated,” she said of the Uno.

Her everyday outfit consists of a pair of jeans, slacks or cargo pants with a crop top and always an oversize blazer, she added.

Next up, Park is headed to the SXSW festival this weekend in Austin, Texas, for the premiere of her new film “Joy Ride.”