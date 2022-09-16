Asics Creates Low Carbon Emission Shoe

Count Asics among the latest shoe brands to embrace sustainability.

The Japan-based sports company has created a new eco-friendly version of its popular Gel-Lyte running shoe, called the Gel-Lyte III CM 1.95, its “lightest CO2 emission sneaker ever,” emitting just 1.95kg per pair.

The development of the shoe comes after 10 years of research and development by Asics and is part of the company’s goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. A decade ago, the company partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to more accurately measure the CO2 impact of its products, and this shoe is a result of the learnings from that association.

Key features of the sneaker include a new carbon negative foam made from bio-based polymers created from sugarcane that is used in the midsole and sockliner, and recycled and solution-dyed polyester in the upper and sockliner mesh.

Minako Yoshikawa, senior general manager of Asics’ sustainability division, said: “While the Gel-Lyte III CM 1.95 is a hugely significant milestone, this is only the beginning. Our ambition now is to continue applying the learnings and build on the blueprint of this shoe in a way that can be rolled out on an even bigger scale in the future.”

The shoe is expected to be available to purchase in stores and online by fall 2023. The price has not yet been set.

In addition to Asics, other shoe brands have been working to enhance their sustainability efforts including Nike and On, which last week unveiled a prototype running shoe that is partially created from carbon emissions.