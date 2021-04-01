Are sneakers the new billboards?

Japanese sportswear company Asics has unveiled their first collaborative sneaker release with soft drink giant Coca-Cola dubbed the Gel-Quantum 90™ TYO.

The sneaker was designed with the intent to reduce the carbon footprint of the product. The uppers of each pair have been made using approximately four PET plastic bottles’ worth of recycled polyester, while the environmentally friendly sock liner base material is made of recycled polyurethane and colored using a dope-dye technique that requires fewer inks and less water.

The Gel-Quantum 90™ TYO is available to purchase in Japan now and globally on April 9, 2021, with a retail price of $140.