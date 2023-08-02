Axel Arigato Debuts in Ibiza with El Silencio

Swedish sneaker brand Axel Arigato is taking over El Silencio, a beach house created by the Paris nightlife establishment Silencio, this summer with a branded experience that stretches beyond its footwear offering.

For the peak holiday season, Axel Arigato is filling up the beach club with branded slushies, towels, inflatables, fans and sunscreens, alongside sand sculptures in the shape of the soles of the brand’s sneakers.

Axel Arigato x El Silencio Ibiza summer party. Courtesy of Axel Arigato

The brand kicked off the takeover with a 12-hour summer party last week, with DJs Wekaforé and Venus X playings back-to-back sets. Guests then headed to the Cabaret Club with Cici who performed until the very end.

The brand said the takeover idea has long been on the agenda. The island is known for its influence within the music scene, and music has equally been a major part of Axel Arigato’s brand DNA.

Axel Arigato takeover at El Silencio Ibiza. Courtesy of Axel Arigato

The brand hosts regular music gigs for its community across Europe. Its ongoing Music Truck Tour saw a slew of buzzy music artists performing in Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam and London, and is heading to Paris afterward.

The brand is also hosting a party at Sweden’s Way Out West Festival in collaboration with Soho House later this year.