By  on March 18, 2020

LONDON — Albin Johansson and Max Svärdh still consider Axel Arigato to be a small brand, despite its global success selling footwear in more than 150 markets.

More growth is on the agenda, and the ambitions are big: The brand is planning to launch sunglasses in June, do a collaboration with streetwear entrepreneur Anwar Carrots, and focus on women’s wear.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers