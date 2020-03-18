Fashion’s coronavirus crunch is at least $150 billion.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Retailers in the U.S. and Europe have a huge gap opening in their financial statements — and no easy way to fill it. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ The focus right now is on everybody’s health and well-being, with Walmart Inc. and Target Corp. working with the government to create drive-through COVID-19 testing centers and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton flexing its high-end beauty manufacturing muscle and putting it toward making free hand sanitizer. There are also a host of other important issues, including pay for hourly workers sent home, price gouging and more. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Already companies are looking at their options. Getting initial lines of credit for some extra financial cushioning, cutting back on spending projects and reducing prices — although price cuts for goods in stores that are closed or not attracting any shoppers are not going to be effective.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ There’s little indication of just how long it will all last, although there is some hope in the fact that retail in China is starting to open back up after being hit hard in late January.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Even so, the pain from the Chinese shutdown, which kept millions from venturing out, is becoming clearer. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Tap the link in bio for more.⁣ ⁣ —⁣ #wwdbusiness⁣ #coronavirus