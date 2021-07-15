Like many parents, footwear veteran and mother Courtney Bennett had a hard time finding footwear for her new daughter that was both fashionable and affordable. “The market seemed bifurcated between expensive options and mass, poor quality options,” Bennett explained.

Bennett — who was brand director at Alejandra Ingelmo and also had stints at Elle and Intermix — decided to answer the call, launching her footwear brand for babies: Short Cakes.

The brand debuts with three styes, a Mary Jane, a moccasin and a bootie, each made from premium eco-friendly leathers with no azo dyes, formaldehydes or lead, and passing all USDA baby safety standards; each style promotes proper foot development and encourages balance for crawlers to walkers.

“Soft-sole shoes are important for a baby’s foot development,” she said. “As their foot grows and they are learning to walk, soft soles help them to grip the floor and promote balance and coordination.”

Another key component: pricing. Short Cakes rage from $36 to $42. “I wanted [the shoes] to be priced so that parents would be able to buy quality shoes without thinking twice about price and how long their baby’s feet would fit in them,” she said of her direct-to-consumer brand.

Bennett plans to introduce styles seasonally, and each season she will select a charity to partner with. “Currently we are donating outgrown shoes to ‘Share Your Soles,’ which donates gently worn shoes to children worldwide,” she said. “The giveback program allows Short Cakes customers to donate outgrown shoes and size up for a discount.”