Birkenstock and Proenza Schouler are continuing their partnership with a new unisex capsule collection that expands on their initial collaboration’s original designs through an experimentation with color.

“Founders Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez have been valuable partners that are completely aligned with our core values, two creatives that strive to find the perfect balance between form and functionality,” said Birkenstock chief executive officer Oliver Reichert of the Proenza Schouler designers.

The latest collaboration is intended to carry the wearer from late summer to early fall and showcases signature Proenza Schouler palettes of vibrant cobalt blue and rustic luggage burgundy, and elevated neutrals in black and ecru.

Birkenstock and Proenza Schouler have enlisted photographer Collier Schorr to capture singer and songwriter King Princess as the face of the campaign.

The capsule collection, which is priced between $300 and $450 and launches Aug. 6, will be available at 1774.com, proenzaschouler.com, select Birkenstock and Proenza Schouler retail locations, as well as select retailers worldwide.