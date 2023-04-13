Blumarine Adds a Sparkly Touch to Suicoke’s Chunky Slides

MILAN — Blumarine’s creative director Nicola Brognano gave into the collaboration temptation, developing a capsule collection with hip Japanese shoe brand Suicoke.

Marking Blumarine’s first tie-up in the category since Brognano joined the brand in 2019, the line reimagines Suicoke’s signature Moto slides, best known for their chunky band embellished with double straps. The Italian designer added a sparkly touch to the comfy and functional design, rendering the shoe upper in satin and covering straps in rhinestones. A co-branded jacquard label finishes off the style.

Suicoke’s Moto slides revisited by Blumarine. Courtesy of Blumarine

Brognano said he has “always admired the values ​​of the Suicoke brand since its inception,” which dates back to 2006, and believes the result of the joint effort “reflects the ever-increasing attention towards utility styles, but without renouncing a strong fashion content.”

Rendered in pink or black, the slides come in flat or wedged versions, retailing at 350 euros and 390 euros, respectively. Dropped this week, the capsule collection is available at Blumarine’s e-commerce as well as at a selection of retailers including LuisaViaRoma, Modes, Harvey Nichols, Mytheresa and Ssense, among others.

Suicoke’s Moto slides revisited by Blumarine. Courtesy of Blumarine

This is the latest in a series of collaborations Suicoke has championed throughout the years, encompassing those with cutting-edge fellow Japanese brands Takahiromiyashita The Soloist, Bape, Doublet and Fumito Ganryu; luxury labels such as Missoni, Moncler, Lanvin and Alanui, and specialists like workwear brand Carhartt WIP and footwear companies Marsèll and Dr. Martens. The brand also linked with artist Daniel Arsham.

As reported, last year Suicoke’s collaboration frenzy also targeted processes on top of products, as the brand expanded its link with sole maker Vibram for a program enabling customers to have their worn-out Suicoke styles repaired using Vibram’s signature rubber soles.