Bodega Adds Southwestern Hues to Hoka’s Tor Ultra Hiking Boots

After a successful initial collaboration, Bodega and Hoka are teaming up again.

After a trip to Annecy, France — the birthplace of Hoka — and a hike with the fast-growing running and outdoor brand’s team in the French Alps, Bodega was sold on giving a new look to a silhouette it has long had its eyes on: the Tor Ultra.

For its latest collection, dubbed “World at Large,” the streetwear retailer opted to employ a Southwestern color palette for the Tor Ultra Hi and the Tor Ultra Lo. For the Tor Ultra Lo, Bodega used tan, turquoise and purple cactus hues and a monochrome look, with the Hi using an eggplant shade it described as “full maíz morado,” which translates to “purple corn.”

“Having an authentic connection with Bodega has really allowed for a fun process on both projects,” said Travis Wiseman, Hoka’s director of lifestyle product. “Each brand brings their own unique expression of creativity while still being open minded to each other’s ideas.”

“With the support of the Hoka team, we’ve been able to explore the Tor through a fresh creative lens and contribute something we think people will find as exciting as we have while on this journey together,” added Matt Zaremba, director of marketing for Bodega.

Although designed through Bodega’s street-style lens, the performance elements of Hoka’s hiking silhouette remain unchanged with Gore-Tex waterproof booties and rugged Vibram Megagrip outsoles. Bodega added custom jacquard webbing at the heel tab and on the tongue that is an homage to vintage outdoorsy day packs and apparel.

The Hoka x Bodega Tor Ultra collection arrives March 24 at Bodega and Hoka websites, Bodega stores in Boston and Los Angeles, and select retailers globally. The Tor Ultra Hi retails for $250 and the Tor Ultra Lo comes with a $225 price tag.

Although Bodega’s past collaboration with Hoka has long been sold out, pairs of the reimagined Kaha Low GTX and Ora Recovery Slide — which were inspired aesthetically by the four seasons of New England — are available on the resale market, with prices starting at $240 and $119, respectfully, via StockX.