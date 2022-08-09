×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Zoey Deutch Logs On

Men's

A Look at Chicago’s Evolving Menswear Scene

Business

Is Italian Multibrand Retail the Blueprint for Wholesale?

Harlem’s Fashion Row CEO Brandice Daniel Talks With Pensole’s D’Wayne Edwards About the Biggest Obstacle for Inclusion

“It’s going into spaces and places where people don’t look like you, where you may not know anyone there," Harlem’s Fashion Row chief executive officer Brandice Daniel said.

Brandice Daniel, Chief Executive Officer &
Brandice Daniel, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, Harlem’s Fashion Row and Dr D'wayne Edwards, Founder, Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design. Kreg Holt/Footwear News

Harlem’s Fashion Row chief executive officer Brandice Daniel has been a key advocate for designers of color since establishing the agency in 2007. On Aug. 3 in New York, Daniel took the stage at the 2022 FN CEO Summit to talk about obstacles along the way. The biggest challenge? Getting people to talk about race.

“It wasn’t just editors and executives that didn’t want to talk about it. Black designers also didn’t want to talk about it,” Daniel told Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, founder of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design. “That was one of the most challenging pieces in the very beginning. So I think the hardest thing was for me to really stay true to the vision.”

Daniel added that having uncomfortable conversations is essential for improving inclusivity in the fashion industry.

Related Galleries

“It’s going into spaces and places where people don’t look like you, where you may not know anyone there. I think that’s really important,” she said. “When brands start to work with us, the first thing I say is to come to our designers’ retreat and when people come into that space, it’s all Black designers. Go into those spaces and soak it up. Because those are the types of experiences that really help innovation.”

As part of its mission to champion designers of color, Harlem’s Fashion Row has worked with major corporate partners including Target Corp., Macy’s Inc., Covergirl, Pandora jewelry, Coca-Cola and many more. And its New York Fashion Week events have grown to be among the most anticipated of the season.

Edwards is also doing his part in creating a bridge between brands and designers, recently launching the Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design, Michigan’s first and only HBCU focused on design. Last month, Nike revealed that it will invest $3 million into the school over the next three years.

Said Edwards: “I am a coach and mentor, talent scout, I am still a teacher. These kids need mentorship. Making sure that we care, that they matter, is critical and front and center [of the work we do].”

The 2022 FN CEO Summit was sponsored by FDRA NuOorder by Lightspeed and Aetrex.

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Hot Summer Bags

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Brandice Daniel Talks With D'Wayne Edwards

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad