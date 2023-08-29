EXCLUSIVE: Brian Atwood Joins Express as Creative Director of Footwear 

Brian Atwood is embarking on a new role.

The footwear designer is taking on the role of creative director of footwear at Express, helping the fashion brand build out its shoe offerings for women and men. Atwood is kicking off his appointment on Tuesday with the release of his first shoe collection for Express, which offers a selection of women’s options for the fall season.

“It was a year ago that I met [Express chief executive officer] Tim Baxter and it was interesting because I didn’t really know that Express had any shoes,” Atwood said. “We were just talking about shoes, obviously, and his interest to really build the Express shoe business. I love shoes, obviously, and that challenge of this mass appeal excited me because it was something that I had never done. The more we discussed this, the more exciting the project became to me.”

Atwood’s first collection for Express offers an array of boots, heels and flats. For boots, the collection includes a heeled, slouch style that comes in black, dark brown and beige, as well as a mid-calf, heeled boot that comes in black and brown.

A style from Brian Atwood ’s shoe collection with Express. Courtesy of Express

The collection also offers more whimsical options fit for a night out, such as a heeled black sandal designed with feather and gold chain detailing. There are also black ballet flats that are embellished with an oversize bow.

“I really wanted to start and create staples for the collection — staples that could last,” Atwood explained. “With building a shoe business, you really have to focus on what is your classic go-to that people will want and keep the silhouettes clean and long-lasting. The quality was what we were concerned with and the materials.”

On how the collection blends his own designer aesthetic with that of Express’, Atwood stated: “There is definitely a wow factor to it and an excitement that I always have in my collections. With Express, it’s all about their community and how they style it. We’re giving Express something they’ve never had — something more fashion forward.”

Atwood’s first Express shoe collection is available at the brand’s stores and online starting Tuesday. Styles range in price from $68 to $298. Atwood will continue the partnership with Express with more shoe collection drops in the future, including for men.

“We’re just going to build this shoe business into I think a huge business with Express,” Atwood said. “We’re keeping [the shoes] exciting, keeping the customer excited and keeping the images exciting. It’s all new and we’re building the foundation for their business and going to add onto that as we go.”