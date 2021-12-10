×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: December 10, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2022

Men's

EXCLUSIVE: Li-Ning Stages Show in China’s Hainan, Eyes Global Online Expansion

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Dries Van Noten Has a New President

Brian Atwood Teaming With Brother Zak Rodriguez on New Shoe Line

The new line, called Il Fratellino, which in Italian means The Little Brother, will bow in the spring of 2022.

Brian Atwood
Brian Atwood and Zak Rodriguez Harol Baez

MILAN — Brian Atwood is launching a new footwear collection with his brother Zak Rodriguez.

More than 20 years after launching his namesake label, Atwood will act as creative adviser to the luxury shoe line by Rodriguez. Dubbed Il Fratellino, which in Italian means The Little Brother, the collection is conceived for a young customer, to be inclusive and sustainable, and is expected to launch in spring 2022.

“We both grew up in the same environment but in different eras,” said Rodriguez, explaining that Il Fratellino will reflect the similarities and the differences in the siblings’ style. “Brian has a deep love of movies like ‘Xanadu,’ whereas I grew up obsessed with the fashion of ‘Clueless’ and ‘Spice World.’ So people will find the same glamour they’d expect from Brian Atwood but through the lens of a new generation.”

Related Galleries

“So much has changed in the world since I launched Brian Atwood, and I think that fashion and the way we produce that fashion need to reflect that,” said his sibling. “It seems like the perfect time to nurture something truly innovative, and I couldn’t be happier to launch this new project with my little brother.”

As reported, last month Italian direct-to-consumer footwear brand Scarosso teamed up with Atwood to launch its first collection of high-heeled women’s shoes. This was not the first time that Scarosso collaborated with Atwood. Last year, marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the brand and the designer unveiled a capsule collection of velvet slippers embellished with New York restaurant Pietro NoLita’s “Pink as F–k” motto.

Il Fratellino represents Atwood’s first new brand launch in a decade. After years pursuing his own successful career in editorial, creative and marketing, this is Rodriguez’s first fashion line.

“For us, it’s so exciting to be launching Il Fratellino — or Il Frat as we call it — for a new generation of women who are confident and own their aesthetic,” said Rodriguez. “As a brand, we’re on a journey of stylish self-discovery, and we get a really unique chance to build an audience and grow right along with them. Also, I’m not sure who is more excited that I’m working with Brian — me or our mother.”

A Chicago native and FIT graduate, Atwood, before launching his collection in 2001, worked at Versace. He joined the Milan-based company in 1996 at the age of 28 as a designer for Versus before being promoted to chief accessories designer for the house in 1999.

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Brian Atwood Partners With Brother Zak

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad