Brian Atwood Teaming With Brother Zak Rodriguez on New Shoe Line

MILAN — Brian Atwood is launching a new footwear collection with his brother Zak Rodriguez.

More than 20 years after launching his namesake label, Atwood will act as creative adviser to the luxury shoe line by Rodriguez. Dubbed Il Fratellino, which in Italian means The Little Brother, the collection is conceived for a young customer, to be inclusive and sustainable, and is expected to launch in spring 2022.

“We both grew up in the same environment but in different eras,” said Rodriguez, explaining that Il Fratellino will reflect the similarities and the differences in the siblings’ style. “Brian has a deep love of movies like ‘Xanadu,’ whereas I grew up obsessed with the fashion of ‘Clueless’ and ‘Spice World.’ So people will find the same glamour they’d expect from Brian Atwood but through the lens of a new generation.”

“So much has changed in the world since I launched Brian Atwood, and I think that fashion and the way we produce that fashion need to reflect that,” said his sibling. “It seems like the perfect time to nurture something truly innovative, and I couldn’t be happier to launch this new project with my little brother.”

As reported, last month Italian direct-to-consumer footwear brand Scarosso teamed up with Atwood to launch its first collection of high-heeled women’s shoes. This was not the first time that Scarosso collaborated with Atwood. Last year, marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the brand and the designer unveiled a capsule collection of velvet slippers embellished with New York restaurant Pietro NoLita’s “Pink as F–k” motto.

Il Fratellino represents Atwood’s first new brand launch in a decade. After years pursuing his own successful career in editorial, creative and marketing, this is Rodriguez’s first fashion line.

“For us, it’s so exciting to be launching Il Fratellino — or Il Frat as we call it — for a new generation of women who are confident and own their aesthetic,” said Rodriguez. “As a brand, we’re on a journey of stylish self-discovery, and we get a really unique chance to build an audience and grow right along with them. Also, I’m not sure who is more excited that I’m working with Brian — me or our mother.”

A Chicago native and FIT graduate, Atwood, before launching his collection in 2001, worked at Versace. He joined the Milan-based company in 1996 at the age of 28 as a designer for Versus before being promoted to chief accessories designer for the house in 1999.