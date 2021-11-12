×
Brian Atwood Designs Women’s Shoe Capsule for Scarosso

The American designer's has designed Scarosso's first collection of high-heeled shoes, available beginning today.

Brian Atwood x Scarosso footwear capsule
Brian Atwood x Scarosso footwear capsule collection Courtesy of Scarosso

MILAN — Scarosso is getting hyper-feminine, courtesy of Brian Atwood.

The Italian direct-to-consumer footwear brand has teamed up with the American designer to launch its first collection of high-heeled shoes. The capsule, debuting on the shoe label’s online store on Nov. 12, includes pumps and over-the-knee boots with stiletto heels, as well as platforms and ankle boots, crafted from a range of materials, including mirrored napa leather with snakeskin textures, suede and patent leather. The color palette spans from classic tones of black, taupe and brown to bright shades of red, emerald green and pink, along with leopard patterns.

“We wanted to start our new journey in this new product category with a top-notch designer in this sector, that could give us actual credibility,” said Scarosso brand manager Gaetano D’Angiulli, explaining the company’s decision to ask Atwood to design the capsule. “We though he was the right door opener in this market sector, that we are keen to explore.”

“I think that this collaboration represents a perfect match, since Scarosso is a great manufacturer of Italian shoes and I’m a designer with a strong experience of the Italian design,” said Atwood. “My goal has been to design classic styles, sorts of staples in a woman’s wardrobe thanks to their combination of rich materials and essential yet impactful design. I think that Scarosso is having the chance to enter the high-heeled shoes market with a ‘wow’ effect.”

This is not the first time that Scarosso collaborates with Atwood. Last year, marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, the brand and the designer unveiled a capsule collection of velvet slippers embellished with New York restaurant Pietro NoLita’s “Pink as F–k” motto.

 

Brian Atwood x Scarosso footwear capsule collection
Styles from the Brian Atwood x Scarosso footwear capsule collection. Courtesy of Scarosso

While Scarosso started its business in the men’s shoe segment, the women’s collection accounts over 30 percent of the company’s total sales. “We see great potential in the women’s business, which continues growing,” said D’Angiulli.

The company, which produces its collections in Italy, counts Europe as its largest market, accounting for 60 percent of Scarosso’s total sales, that in 2021 increased 60 percent compared to the previous year.

The United States are the brand’s second market, accounting for 30 percent of the company’s sales. “We are getting great results in the U.S., where we see great opportunities for further growth,” said D’Angiulli, explaining that the company’s success in the market has been boosted by a strategy leveraging digital marketing and efficient logistics.

