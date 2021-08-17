“Bridgerton” fans will have a taste of the show to tide them over until its second season arrives.

On Tuesday, Shondaland and Netflix announced a 15-design collection of men’s and women’s shoes inspired by the show, all produced by U.K.-based brand Malone Souliers.

Further information about the shoes’ designs and prices are not yet available, but the collection is expected to hit stores in 2022.

“I’m a huge fan of ‘Bridgerton’,” said Malone Souliers founder and creative director Mary Alice Malone. “It revisits the past with a sense of revolution and joy, which is exactly how I approach shoemaking. This partnership has been fascinating from a design perspective, allowing us to embrace the pomp and unabashed splendor of Regency fashion. But it also has felt like such a natural fit. I’m always inspired by the creative possibilities we can find in our past, but, also, the importance of always being innovative and daring in my work. For me, ‘Bridgerton’ sums up both these impulses — and has a lot of fun doing it. I can’t wait to see where the partnership will go next.”

Malone Souliers is an independent shoe label known for its feminine shapes, and particularly its high-heel designs. The brand’s shoes are sold at stores including Bergdorf Goodman and Nordstrom and are typically priced between $450 and $600.

This ladylike aesthetic appears to be what made the Shondaland team excited to work with Malone Souliers.

“From the very beginning, we at Shondaland approached ‘Bridgerton’ through a modern and innovative lens, and our approach to the series’ Regency fashion reflects this perspective,” said Sandie Bailey, Shondaland’s chief design and digital media officer. “Similarly, Malone Souliers’ daring approach to shoemaking and design is what drew us to this partnership, and we hope fans are as excited as we are for this collection.”

Due to the pandemic, Bridgerton’s second season had been off to a slow production start. The show has already been renewed for a third and fourth season.