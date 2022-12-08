×
Spotlight On Iindaco’s Fire Footwear Capsule for Browns

This is the first time the Italian indie brand is dropping exclusive shoe styles for a retailer.

The Iindaco x Browns capsule collection.
The Iindaco x Browns capsule collection. Matias Alfonzo/Courtesy of Iindaco

MILAN — A sense of joy and a rush of endorphins inspired the “Euphoria” theme Iindaco’s founders Pamela Costantini and Domitilla Rapisardi picked to develop a capsule collection for Browns.

The duo reworked key styles of the brand’s spring 2023 collection, boosting their sparkles and metallic effects to offer sensual and party-ready options, which are bringing the heat to the British retailer via Iindaco’s signature crystal-encrusted heels, featuring a flame design.

“This is our real first capsule collection with a retailer. Browns is one of the stores we love the most, it believes a lot in young designers and has an incredible selection of products, plus the physical store is really beautiful,” said Constantini. “When we received the first order from Ida Petersson [buying director at Browns] we couldn’t believe it and told ourselves we had to do something special for them. We therefore thought of a theme that could mirror our mood of the moment, which was of pure euphoria.”

The Circe mules from the Iindaco x Browns capsule collection.
The Circe mules from the Iindaco x Browns capsule collection. Matias Alfonzo/Courtesy of Iindaco

In the process, Iindaco’s founders played with water and fire as main elements of the capsule, incorporating the flame motif and adding hotfix rhinestones on the upper part of the shoes to mimic water drops.

In particular, for Browns, they developed the Circe pointy mule in an all-sparkly version, in addition to options in fuchsia eco-silk and tangerine metallic leather. The duo also revamped the Ade midi-heeled sandal with metallic effects and injected an extra-fierce touch in the range with the Helena boots in black patent leather, featuring open toes and heels.

Dropped this week, the Iindaco x Browns collection is priced between 460 euros for the Ade mules to 890 euros for the Helena boots.

The Helena boots from the Iindaco x Browns capsule collection.
The Helena boots from the Iindaco x Browns capsule collection. Matias Alfonzo/Courtesy of Iindaco

Costantini and Rapisardi also revealed they are planning another capsule that will mark a “homecoming” project developed with an Italian retailer that “has believed in Iindaco since its first season.”

Launched in 2020, the brand is carried by LuisaViaRoma, Farfetch, Galeries Lafayette in France, Bloomingdale’s in Kuwait and Dubai, in addition to Harvey Nichols and Browns in the U.K. In the U.S., it is available at Curve and will soon launch at Kith in New York, Miami and Dallas, said Costantini.

The Circe mules from the Iindaco x Browns capsule collection.
The Circe mules from the Iindaco x Browns capsule collection. Matias Alfonzo/Courtesy of Iindaco

Costantini and Rapisardi met in 2014 when they worked at Roberto Cavalli. After Costantini’s stint at Givenchy in Paris and Rapisardi’s experience in a consulting firm working for brands including Emilio Pucci and Max Mara, as well as at Tod’s, the two friends ended one of their usual chats over the phone with the idea of establishing a brand as an answer to a stalling industry in terms of environmental sustainability. They are influenced by the ’90s, which informs the silhouettes and no-fuss attitude of their offering, often hinged on flat and midi-heeled styles.

The Ade mules from the Iindaco x Browns capsule collection.
The Ade mules from the Iindaco x Browns capsule collection. Matias Alfonzo/Courtesy of Iindaco
