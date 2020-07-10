Calvin Klein Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp., is making changes in its global footwear business.

Klein has entered into a multiyear license agreement with Marc Fisher Footwear Co. for the design, production and distribution of Calvin Klein and Calvin Klein Jeans women’s and men’s footwear collections in the U.S. and Canada. At the same time, Klein will be bringing in-house its footwear collections offered in Europe and Asia.

Jimlar Corp., a division of Global Brands Group, holds the footwear license agreements for the Calvin Klein Jeans, Calvin Klein and CK Calvin Klein lines, which will expire at the end of 2020. Beginning in 2021, Calvin Klein Europe and Calvin Klein Asia will operate the footwear category internally, allowing for more control over product design and development.

The partnership with Marc Fisher supports Calvin Klein’s strategy to build out its footwear business in North America. The first collections under the direction of Marc Fisher Footwear will launch virtually at the August Fashion Footwear Association of New York show for delivery beginning in spring 2021.

The footwear line will include fashion silhouettes ranging from casual, dress and sneakers, to core essentials. Retail prices in the U.S. will range from $59 to $229. Distribution includes owned and operated e-commerce and retail, as well as Fisher’s wholesale partners.

Susan Itzkowitz, president of Marc Fisher Footwear, said the addition of Calvin Klein adds to the company’s portfolio of prominent consumer brands. “Our expertise in design, sales and sourcing will enable us to develop this powerhouse brand even further and build a strong business for Calvin Klein,” she said. Marc Fisher’s portfolio includes Guess, G by Guess, Tommy Hilfiger, Tretorn, Easy Spirit, Evolve, Bandolino, Nine West, Sigerson Morrison, Indigo rd., along with namesake brands, Marc Fisher and Marc Fisher Ltd.

Cheryl Abel-Hodges, chief executive officer of Calvin Klein Inc., said the brand looks forward to tapping into Marc Fisher’s “industry knowledge to maximize our footwear potential in North America, one of our key markets. We trust their incredible design talent will connect to Calvin Klein’s strong brand DNA, and in combination with their robust distribution network increase our presence and authority in the category.”

Marc Fisher, founder and ceo of the footwear company, said he looks forward to expanding the product assortment to an even broader consumer market. “With the addition of Calvin Klein, we are taking significant steps to establish Marc Fisher Footwear as a leader in the footwear industry. We look forward to a successful future capturing the growth opportunity we see for Calvin Klein footwear,” said Fisher.

Marc Fisher Footwear, which is based in Greenwich, Conn., has showrooms in New York City.

As for the European move, John Van Glahn, president of global licensing at Calvin Klein Inc., said, “Jimlar has been a best-in-class licensee for over 10 years and we’d like to thank them for contributing to the successful development of our footwear business. We are excited to continue the momentum by bringing the category in-house in Europe and Asia, leveraging PH’s operations and expertise to take the business to the next level.”

In Europe, the offering ranges between 60 euros and 170 euros, with the exception of pool slides that start at 30 euros.

The move is expected to create an opportunity to build the existing footwear business by leveraging the Calvin Klein businesses’ established infrastructure and distribution networks in each region. Calvin Klein Europe and Calvin Klein Asia will establish dedicated teams that will be responsible for design, production, and distribution of Calvin Klein footwear in the region.