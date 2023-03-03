×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: March 3, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Loewe Women’s RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Schiaparelli RTW Fall 2023

Beauty

Neuroscents Stir Up Emotions

Christian Louboutin Tapped Choreographer Sadeck Berrabah to Fete 30 Years of Red Soles

Avril Lavigne, Ashley Park, Sabrina Elba, Law Roach and Natalia Vodianova were among the guests at the Parisian bash, in addition to Rossy de Palma, who collaborated with the shoemaker on a limited-edition range.

Sadeck Berrabah and Christian Louboutin
Sadeck Berrabah and Christian Louboutin Anthony Ghnassia/Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

PARIS — There are plenty of differences between a fashion show and one put together by a footwear designer, especially if the latter goes by the name of Christian Louboutin.

The shoemaker took his entertaining presentation format to a new level on Thursday, gathering guests in the lavish halls of the Opéra Comique theater for a bash celebrating the 30th anniversary of his signature red soles.

Whereas fashion designers usually peek from backstage for the final bow and join guests after the show, Louboutin was seated in the audience throughout the whole performance, surrounded by the likes of Avril Lavigne, Rossy de Palma, Ashley Park, Sabrina Elba, Law Roach, Maye Musk, Natalia Vodianova, Elsa Hosk and Coco Rocha, to name a few.

Related Galleries

Avril Lavigne and Christian Louboutin "The Loubi Show" in Paris.
Avril Lavigne and Christian Louboutin “The Loubi Show” in Paris. Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

While keeping the tradition of hosting events spotlighting his love for dance and nodding to his beginnings as an intern at Les Folies Bergère, this time the shoe designer departed from the cabaret world and tapped renowned choreographer Sadeck Berrabah to embrace an edgier, more graphic concept.

Berrabah is best known for his vision in “tutting,” a dance style based on intricate movements of the body and hands in geometric shapes and sharp angles, usually performed by large groups coordinated in perfect synchro. His choreographies and working with the likes of Shakira and Chris Brown, as well as orchestrating the dance performance of Moncler’s 70th anniversary event in Milan last year, helped him garner attention — and followers — on social media.

Sadeck Berrabah and dancers at "The Loubi Show" in Paris.
Sadeck Berrabah and dancers at “The Loubi Show” in Paris. Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

“I’ve been seeing his work on Instagram for a very long time and it’s always in black-and-white.…And I love his work. As a kid, I used to love kaleidoscope and when I looked at his first videos, I thought ‘Wow, that’s exactly like looking in the kaleidoscope’,” said Louboutin.

The shoemaker thought that adding a pop of red to Berrabah’s language would have resulted in an even bigger impact.

For the show, Berrabah was flanked by 50 dancers wearing the brand’s “Astribottas” black-and-white boots exclusively made for the occasion. To further amplify the graphic effect of their movements and overall optical illusion, the stage was furnished with mirrored elements, while the live performance of opera singers was alternated to the soundtrack’s rhythmic beat.

A moment of "The Loubi Show" in Paris.
A moment of “The Loubi Show” in Paris. Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

“[Berrabah] is a genius, a great choreographer. He’s super nice but also we connected immediately for one thing: He’s sketching everything. He sketches figures and then after, he folds them, replicates them, mirrors them.…Because he also loves architecture and that’s one thing that I always love. So I thought we’re connected on so many levels. I didn’t need to tell him more,” recalled Louboutin, revealing he even declined his team’s suggestion to join and see rehearsals.

“I know the guy. I know his work. Why would I come? To say what? I want to be surprised just like everyone,” said the designer about watching the performance for the first time at the event.

Before and after the show, Louboutin was busy with picture duties and chatting while guests sipped Champagne under the frescoed ceiling of Opéra Comique’s historical ballroom. One of the oldest theatrical musical institutions in France and part of the six official National Theatres, the location holds particular value for the designer. “It’s a beautiful place, and it’s important to support it because 15 years ago it was going to be transformed into a parking lot and was going to be destroyed,” he said about the choice of venue.

Christian Louboutin and Rossy de Palma.
Christian Louboutin and Rossy de Palma Victor Boyko/Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Adding to its gilded walls, red-tinged displays showcased the Flamencaba capsule collection Louboutin developed with actress and longtime friend de Palma.

Launching in May, the range follows Caracaba and Greekaba, the first two chapters of the annual cabas series that is aimed at exalting craftsmanship. Hence, this capsule included men’s and women’s shoes and fans with intricate embroideries, frills and saturated colors, inspired by Spain’s Andalusia region and the local flamenco tradition.

Among the highlights, a handbag shaped as crystal-covered bootie was embellished with the embroidery of two flamenco dancers resembling Louboutin and de Palma. The same adornment also appeared on a black canvas tote bag that additionally featured the brand’s name twirling around the style and gold studs. Another mini bucket bag in satin with handcrafted fishnet-embellished handle was inspired by the shawls worn by Andalusian dancers, instead.

A style from the Flamencaba line.
A style from the Flamencaba line. Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

As in the previous projects, the Flamencaba capsule will have a charity bent. Part of the proceeds will be donated to Centro Coreografico María Pagés, an organization that aims to promote dance and Spain’s cultural heritage as a model of social and civic commitment for the benefit of children, adolescents, genders and vulnerable groups.

At the Louboutin event, two separate rooms also showcased the main collection of the brand, which matched the celebratory energy with maximalist and sparkly pumps, platform sandals and booties. Standing out in the dazzling offering were pumps and a matching clutch covered in iridescent rainbow crystals as well as an electric blue variation of the “Astribotta” knee-high boot featuring metallic studs hand-applied in a wavy pattern.

A style from the Christian Louboutin fall 2023 collection.
A style from the Christian Louboutin fall 2023 collection. Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Needless to say, the new styles came with red soles, building on the longevity of the brand’s distinctive element. This originated in 1993, when an early prototype of a silk satin shoe dubbed “Pensée” arrived to Louboutin’s studio from the Italian factory but didn’t match his sketch nor expectations in terms of optical energy. The legend was Louboutin noticed his assistant’s red nail polish and asked her for the bottle to paint the shoe’s sole on the spot.

“At the beginning, I planned to change the color of the sole every season, it started with red but then it could go to green or blue,” said Louboutin. “But at some point, a client came to me and told me she met the most adorable man after he saw her walking in the street and noticed her red soles. So I thought ‘let’s stick to red, it makes good stories’.”

Inside "The Loubi Show" in Paris.
Inside “The Loubi Show” in Paris. Courtesy of Christian Louboutin
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

Hot Summer Bags

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Christian Louboutin Celebrates 30 Years of Red Soles With Parisian Bash

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad