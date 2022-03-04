Christian Louboutin’s Lipstick Found Its Way to The Brand’s Pumps

PARIS – First came the pump, then the lipstick. But for fall 2022, Christian Louboutin came full circle, blending the two in one style.

Unveiled with a proper show, the house’s new pump with a sculptured, golden heel in the shape of the brand’s lipstick – which was first launched in 2015 – was one of the standout styles included in the extensive collection the designer conjured for next season.

In an event spotlighting his love for dance and hosted at L’Espace Niemeyer in Paris, where a circular set was immersed in a fire red atmosphere and staged under the dome designed in the ‘70s by architect Oscar Niemeyer, nine contemporary dancers performed wearing the heels of the season, which also made an appearance on vinyl sandals and ankle boots.

“Dance has always been a source of inspiration to me. I started as an intern at Les Folies Bergère in Paris, helping the dancers with their everyday life. I wanted to design shoes for them,” said Louboutin about the format of the presentation.

The Loubi Show event. Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

The lipstick heel was part of an eclectic capsule collection dubbed “Loubi Mystery,” which Louboutin designed with Parisian artist Yaz Bukey. Winking to an Ottoman influence and exploring the theme of murder-mystery games, the range included statement pieces such as sandals with a metallic embroidery platform heel or covered in Arabic mosaic-like motifs, as well as velvet loafers replicating the pattern of oriental carpets.

One of the styles developed with Yaz Bukey. Courtesy of Christian Louboutin

Elsewhere, the brand introduced its first sling-back version of the signature Hot Chick pump, which was revisited with a scalloped strap, and expanded the Carasky family of bags launched last season adding mini buckets and crossbody styles.

The presentation also showcased the Greekaba capsule collection, which included fun footwear and handbags centered on the illustrations of Konstantin Kakanias, a Greek artist and Louboutin’s friend. The styles depicted the designer and a fictional character named Miss Tependris in a series of adventures between Athens and the Cyclades Islands. Other patterns, including a reinterpretation of the local “blue eye” symbol believed to protect against the evil eye, appeared on the accessories, which will launch in stores on June 1. A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to the Greek non-profit association “Together for Children,” comprising nine member organizations working to provide immediate and effective support to children, young adults with disabilities and their families in need.