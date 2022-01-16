EXCLUSIVE: Church’s Taps New CEO, Underscores Craftsmanship with Short Movie

MILAN – British specialist Church’s, part of Prada Group since 1999, has a new chief executive officer, WWD has learned.

Denni Manzatto, a seasoned Prada executive who joined the company in 2013, has been promoted to the top rank at the shoe brand. He succeeds Anthony Romano, who had been ceo of Church’s since 2017.

“He will spearhead the storied Northampton brand towards a global growth strategy. Manzatto’s pivotal professional experiences will contribute to accelerated the international development and re-branding of the Church’s label,” the company said.

Church’s new CEO Denni Manzatto Courtesy of Church's

The executive joined Prada Group in the commercial division and took on the role of commercial director for wholesale, eyewear and fragrance license, adding commercial development projects in 2019. He will continue to hold the same title ad interim, on top of his new responsibility as Church’s ceo.

The company has been fine-tuning its strategy for some time. Pre-pandemic, it debuted a North American website and a New York showroom aimed at boosting its presence in the U.S. The brand operates 62 stores in the world.

The brand is reiterating its craftsmanship core since it was founded in Northampton in 1873 via a video set to debut on its social media channels on Monday. It explores the creative process that goes into its shoes, from the signature Oxford and derby styles to the brogue design part of the Royal collection.

Director Aaron Christian trained his camera on nine out of the 250 steps needed to manufacture a single pair of shoes over eight weeks. Focusing on the hands of the company’s artisans based in the factory in Northampton, the clip is accompanied by a rhythmic poem written by English poet and musician James Messiah.

“These days we have so many creative options in front of us that to craft something in the digital age we ultimately need patience and time,” said Christian. “I feel these two things are essential to any craft, whether historic or more new age, such as film, but we are probably afforded less of both nowadays.”

Unveiling the movie during Milan Fashion Week, the British firm is also debuting its fall men’s collection with the introduction of a sleek lace-up derby boot with a rubber sole.