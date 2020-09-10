English footwear brand Church’s has tasked designer Kei Ninomiya — whose Noir Kei Ninomiya line falls under Rei Kawakubo’s Comme des Garçons umbrella — to collaborate on a fall shoe offering.

The shoe styles are Ninomiya’s take on Church’s classic Shannon derby, and made their first appearance in Paris on Noir Kei Ninomiya’s fall runway this past March.

“I have always admired the sense of elegance of Noir Kei Ninomiya and I had no hesitation in agreeing to work together,” said Anthony Romano’s, chief executive officer of Church’s, which is owned by Prada Group. “We love the way Ninomiya has reinterpreted one of our best-selling shoes and the Church’s craftspeople enjoyed testing their skills to produce these unique styles.”

The three exclusive styles — Ninomiya’s first collaboration for a runway show — come in black and red polished binder leather with ornate metal embellishments.

“The redesigned red and black shoes with the applied metal embellishments were a great complement to the collection, and further pushed my exploration of gradations of the color red to create black in a new way, and by using elemental materials such as metal thread,” Ninomiya explained.

The three styles retail for $1,130, $1,290 and $1,325 and are available in-store at select Church’s, Comme des Garçons and Dover Street Market locations globally, as well as at church-footwear.com.