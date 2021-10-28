Comme des Garçons’ Releases Nike Foamposite Collab

Comme des Garçons is continuing its partnership with Nike with the launch of its latest collaborative sneaker, the Air Foamposite One, which debuted in Tokyo last January during the Comme des Garçons Homme Plus fall 2021 show.

The Nike Air Foamposite One has always been at the focal point of hype through the years thanks to colorways including the famed “Galaxy” Foams, which were released in 2012. And while still relevant and known as Nike’s most recognizable sneakers, the fashion label is bringing much-needed energy to the silhouette.

In lieu of the shoe’s traditional striped molded foam upper, Rei Kawakubo’s updates are the first time the exterior shell has been customized to feature a unique three-dimensional ripple pattern Foamposite shell with smooth leather overlays paired with matching tonal branding, laces and rubber outsole — with the Comme des Garçons Homme Plus branding on the heels rounding off the design.

Delivered in a monochromatic set as an all-white pair and all-black pair, the Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Foamposite One’s sizing for men will range from 5 to 13 U.S. and 6.5 to 14.5 U.S. for women’s, retailing for $520 and launching exclusively at Comme des Garçons and Dover Street Market stores globally and e-commerce site on Nov. 5 (with the exception of Japan, which will launch on Nov. 26).

Jamal Williams wearing the Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Foamposite One.

Comme des Garçons x Nike Air Foamposite One in black.

