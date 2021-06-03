On May 27, iconic sneaker brand Converse teamed up with clothing and accessory brand Carhartt WIP for another drop of sneakers, this time time called the “Hinterland” Chuck 70.

The collection includes a high-top style, which retails for $115, and low-top, which retails for $110. The sneakers will feature iterations of the spring 2021 Hinterland print, which draws inspiration from nature in green hues offset by black-and-white details. Each pair is finished with a mint green outsole and black pinstripes.

The shoes can be purchased in-store at Carhartt WIP and online at Converse and Carhartt WIP.