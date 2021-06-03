After more than a decade of collaboration and with more than 10 releases of red heart-repping Chuck Taylors, Comme des Garçons is once again teaming up with Converse to launch the Converse x Play Comme des Garçons Chuck 70 style in two new colorways: Blue Quartz and Steel Gray.

The Chuck 70 model continues to be the style of choice, available in both high- and low-top silhouettes, this time deviating from the usual black and cream builds. The iconic and unmistakable red hearts emblem have been swapped out for black ones that share the same widened eyes, with the playful graphics peeking from above the midsole edge of the canvas sneaker, as demonstrated on previous releases.

The spirit of these four new styles is captured in a video made by Los Angeles-based multi-creative Sean Lew. A professional choreographer and dancer, Lew wrote, directed and performed in the video and accompanying imagery featuring the collection.

The Converse x Play Comme des Garçons Chuck 70 will be available beginning today at Comme des Garçons and Dover Street Market stores globally (excluding Japan), as well as select retailers. The collection will also be sold online at doverstreetmarket.com and converse.com with a retail price of $150.