Crocs is looking to grow its footing with a key new hire. The clogs brand, which this year made waves through collaborations with Bad Bunny and Post Malone, has appointed Emma Minto senior vice president and general manager for the Americas. Minto, responsible for all brand operations in the Americas region, begins her new role today.

Before joining Crocs, Minto worked at Nike for 16 years, eventually rising to become North American vice president and general manager for the women’s market. She holds a degree from Harvard Business School.

Minto joins Crocs at a moment of pivotal growth. The company said despite the state of the economy amid the pandemic, 2020 sales rose 12 percent for a total of $1.38 billion. The company is forecasting revenue growth between 20 and 25 percent for 2021.

Crocs brand president Michelle Poole said in a statement on Minto’s hiring: “I am thrilled to welcome Emma to the Crocs team at this very exciting moment for the brand. Her strategic mindset, consumer orientation and leadership style will be a terrific fit for Crocs and a great addition to our senior leadership team.”

Minto added: “Anyone paying attention knows that Crocs’ brand and business have never been stronger, and there’s plenty of room for continued growth. I’m excited to join this incredible team and ‘come as you are’ culture, bringing the joy of comfort technologies and personalization to consumers everywhere.”