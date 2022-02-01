×
Crocs Reveals ‘Clueless’-inspired ‘90s Collection

Crocs has teamed with Zappos on a collection inspired by the cult film “Clueless.”

Crocs' Clueless collection with Zappos.
Crocs' Clueless collection with Zappos. Courtesy/Crocs and Zappos

Crocs is finding further inspiration in the ’90s, this time by releasing a new collection inspired by the cult film “Clueless,” that will be exclusively for purchase on Zappos.

Four Crocs designs have been created with the movie’s four main female protagonists in mind: Cher, Tai, Dionne and Amber. Each style recalls the characters’ iconic outfits, like Cher’s printed with the same yellow plaid as her “As If” tweed suit and Amber in a signature leopard print. Tai is the only character not outfitted with a signature Crocs clog — her character has been assigned a pool slide instead.

Crocs' Clueless collection with Zappos.
Crocs’ “Clueless” collection with Zappos. Courtesy/Crocs and Zappos

Each of the “Clueless” designs come with specially made Crocs Jibbitz charms that touch on the movie’s famous tag lines and iconoclast. Cher and Dionne’s styles are also dressed up with retro gold chains for a dressier look. The shoes range in price from $34.95 for the Tai pool slide to $64.95 for Cher’s highly embellished clog and will be available for purchase on Feb. 14.

Crocs senior vice president and general manager for the Americas Emma Minto said of the collection: “Like Crocs, Zappos puts its consumers at the heart of everything they do. This launch was the ideal opportunity to align on our core brand values of innovation and self-expression in a fun and nostalgic way, all while providing a consumer-first experience, which is what both of our brands are all about.”

Catherine Newell-Hanson, style director for Zappos’ creative studio, added: “‘Clueless’ is a cultural touchstone. It’s one of our team’s favorite movies.…[This was] truly a dream project: collaborative and really fun. The Crocs design team and the Zappos creative studio team all rewatched the movie — many of us for the hundredth time — to get inspired. It was honestly a blast to translate elements from the iconic outfits dreamt up by Mona May [the original ‘Clueless’ costume designer], and to bring each character — and her style and her story arc — to life. It was also fun to combine current trends with ’90s style into one final shoe: Platform clogs? Check. Oversize hardware? Check. Plaid? Forever.”

