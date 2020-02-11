By  on February 11, 2020

For the last 20 years, buying the old-school preppy brand Belgian Shoes meant visiting the company’s singular store on East 55th Street. Sparsely decorated with oak furniture, green carpet and fluorescent lighting — the location became charmingly outdated, a time capsule to pre-social media times.

Now under new ownership, the Belgian Shoes store has been carefully renovated — but its signature footwear, hand-stitched in a rainbow of colors and topped with a little bow, will remain intact. The store’s newest iteration officially opened on Friday.

