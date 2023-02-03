Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger Has Major Brand Expansion Plans

Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger has teamed up with Titan Industries to fuel expansion for her Dee Ocleppo Collection.

Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger courtesy

The partnership will launch with and expand into other categories, including handbags, cashmere and silk accessories, according to the companies.

Titan will also handle sourcing, manufacturing and logistics to expand the collection’s offerings and increase business overall domestically and internationally.

“When I was presented with the opportunity to partner up with Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, I didn’t hesitate,” Joe Ouaknine, chief executive officer of Titan Industries, said in a statement. “Her brand is amazing and serves a market that is eager for high-quality at an accessible price. This is Titan’s strong point and together, we will grow the Dee Ocleppo business and continue to grow a formidable brand. Dee lives an exciting life with her husband, Tommy Hilfiger, and her lifestyle will be reflected in everything we do.”

Ocleppo Hilfiger first launched her namesake label in 2012. Last year, the company doubled its business, while also appointing industry veteran Greg Morel as president. Along with its direct-to-consumer site, the brand is sold at Saks.com, Farfetch, The Webster, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale’s, Attica in Greece and Globus in Switzerland.

“Women love luxury, but what they love even more are high-quality items at an affordable price point,” Ocleppo Hilfiger said. My goal is to offer our customers even more styles and options. Our partnership with Titan allows us to reach more consumers and maintain the high quality that the Dee Ocleppo Collection is known for.”

In addition to the Dee Ocleppo Collection, Ocleppo Hilfiger has served as the creative director of Judith Leiber since 2017.