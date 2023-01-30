×
Fashion

Gucci’s New Creative Director: The Reaction

Fashion

Tiffany & Nike Tease Upcoming Collab After Photos Leak

Accessories

High Jewelry Houses Embrace Color, Big Stones and Sharing

Changing of the Guard at Del Toro

Former CEO and owner Andrew Roberts has exited and is being succeeded by Instagram executive Chad Kramer.

Del Toro
Del Toro is known for its velvet slippers. Jacob Gehring

Del Toro has a new leader.

Andrew Roberts, the former chief executive officer and owner of the footwear brand, has exited and is being succeeded by Chad Kramer, an Instagram executive. A spokesperson for Del Toro said Roberts decided to step down for “personal reasons and to pursue something different.” No further details were available.

Kramer previously worked as a client partner at Instagram in Chicago and before that was an associate at J.P. Morgan Asset Management in New York City. He also has studied in the Fashion Entrepreneurship program at Parsons School of Design in New York at night and will oversee everything from creative direction and marketing to customer service at Del Toro.

“Chad’s passion for footwear and his deep experience in marketing made him the perfect choice to lead the next chapter of Del Toro,” said Roberts. “I am confident that Chad will be a great steward of the brand that our customers have come to know and love.” Roberts declined to say what he will be doing next or whether he still owns the brand.

Del Toro was launched in 2005 by Matthew Chevallard as an alternative to classic loafers and slippers. It was sold to a group of investors in 2018 and counted everyone from Carmelo Anthony, Joel and John Madden and LeBron James’ manager Maverick Carter as part of its ownership team. But their plans to create a lifestyle brand fell short and Roberts and some investors purchased the company in 2020.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

