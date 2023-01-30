Changing of the Guard at Del Toro

Del Toro has a new leader.

Andrew Roberts, the former chief executive officer and owner of the footwear brand, has exited and is being succeeded by Chad Kramer, an Instagram executive. A spokesperson for Del Toro said Roberts decided to step down for “personal reasons and to pursue something different.” No further details were available.

Kramer previously worked as a client partner at Instagram in Chicago and before that was an associate at J.P. Morgan Asset Management in New York City. He also has studied in the Fashion Entrepreneurship program at Parsons School of Design in New York at night and will oversee everything from creative direction and marketing to customer service at Del Toro.

“Chad’s passion for footwear and his deep experience in marketing made him the perfect choice to lead the next chapter of Del Toro,” said Roberts. “I am confident that Chad will be a great steward of the brand that our customers have come to know and love.” Roberts declined to say what he will be doing next or whether he still owns the brand.

Del Toro was launched in 2005 by Matthew Chevallard as an alternative to classic loafers and slippers. It was sold to a group of investors in 2018 and counted everyone from Carmelo Anthony, Joel and John Madden and LeBron James’ manager Maverick Carter as part of its ownership team. But their plans to create a lifestyle brand fell short and Roberts and some investors purchased the company in 2020.