Del Toro Footwear has linked with artist Alli Conrad for a limited-edition shoe collaboration.

Los Angeles-based Conrad is an up-and-coming, self-taught artist and muralist who draws on global cultures and cities ranging from Tzfat in Israel, South Africa and Hong Kong to Singapore and Los Angeles.

For the footwear collaboration, the Chinese-American artist is painting her signature Groovy Baby Navy Blue design — composed of whimsical lines — onto Del Toro’s white leather chukka. The brand is only producing 25 pairs, each made-to-order, being hand-painted individually by the artist in her studio in Los Angeles, creating a collectible piece of wearable art for the buyer. No two shoes are exactly alike, and each pair is complete with Conrad’s signature.

The collaboration is a new chapter for the recently rebooted footwear brand, which is relaunching this month under the new leadership of New York City-based entrepreneur Andrew Roberts. Roberts returned to the brand’s original logo, focusing on core designs, launched Del Toro’s first new collection in over two years with four new styles, all handmade in Italy.

The limited-edition collaboration retails for $595, and 25 percent of profits will go to a charitable organization in the mental health awareness space, a cause that is important to the artist.

