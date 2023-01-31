EXCLUSIVE: A First Look at Tiffany and Nike’s Sneaker and Accessories Collaboration

Tiffany and Nike are pulling the lid back further on their hotly rumored collaboration, which includes a sneaker, along with footwear-focused sterling silver accessories.

WWD can exclusively reveal that the Tiffany and Nike sneaker — officially called the Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837 — will be released on March 7. The low-top style, which was designed to celebrate the Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary, is priced at $400.

Limited quantities will be available for purchase at two Tiffany locations in New York City, including its Flagship Next Door SoHo store, along with the Nike Snkrs app and, “select Nike partner retail stores in North America,” according to a press release.

The exact time of the drop is yet to be determined and will be released in the coming weeks. Tiffany and Nike declined to offer further comment on the collaboration.

The sneaker — as depicted in images leaked last week — is made of black suede and comes with a Tiffany blue swoosh and sterling silver heel plate designed in ode to Tiffany’s classic Return to Tiffany collection. Available sizes will range from a U.S. men’s 3.5 to 18.

The two companies are not stopping there. Tiffany is also producing a range of cobranded, sneaker-centric sterling silver accessories, with prices ranging from $250 to $475.

They include a whistle set on a chain, a shoe horn, shoe brush and a dubrae to accentuate the sneakers’ laces. The accessories will be available for purchase on Tiffany’s website.

The collaboration marks Tiffany’s first foray into footwear.

In 2005, the jeweler got an unofficial taste of its potential in the category after Nike enlisted Nicholas Tershay, also known as Nicky Diamonds, to design a pair of low-top dunks on behalf of his skater label Diamond Supply Co.

The resulting sneaker — featuring stamped black crocodile leather trim and a silver swoosh set against a backdrop of Tiffany blue mesh and leather — was dubbed the “Tiffany.”

The jeweler did not have any involvement in the design, but the sneaker has been considered a classic and is available for sale on Sotheby’s website for $3,850.

Tiffany has engaged in an increased number of brand collaborations since its 2021 acquisition by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. The jeweler has teamed with companies including Supreme, Fendi and Patek Philippe, as well as artist Daniel Arsham and The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.