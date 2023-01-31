×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 31, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Jury Trial Between Hermès and Artist Mason Rothschild Starts in New York

Business

Revenge Spending Returns for Chinese New Year

Business

Hein Schumacher to Succeed Alan Jope as CEO of Unilever

EXCLUSIVE: A First Look at Tiffany and Nike’s Sneaker and Accessories Collaboration

Tiffany and Nike's sneaker, along with cobranded sterling silver shoe accessories, will become available for purchase on March 7.

Tiffany and Nike Collaboration
Tiffany and Nike Collaboration
Tiffany and Nike Collaboration
Tiffany and Nike Collaboration
Tiffany and Nike Collaboration
View ALL 6 Photos

Tiffany and Nike are pulling the lid back further on their hotly rumored collaboration, which includes a sneaker, along with footwear-focused sterling silver accessories.

WWD can exclusively reveal that the Tiffany and Nike sneaker — officially called the Nike x Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 1837 — will be released on March 7. The low-top style, which was designed to celebrate the Air Force 1’s 40th anniversary, is priced at $400.

Limited quantities will be available for purchase at two Tiffany locations in New York City, including its Flagship Next Door SoHo store, along with the Nike Snkrs app and, “select Nike partner retail stores in North America,” according to a press release.

Related Galleries

The exact time of the drop is yet to be determined and will be released in the coming weeks. Tiffany and Nike declined to offer further comment on the collaboration.

The sneaker — as depicted in images leaked last week — is made of black suede and comes with a Tiffany blue swoosh and sterling silver heel plate designed in ode to Tiffany’s classic Return to Tiffany collection. Available sizes will range from a U.S. men’s 3.5 to 18.

The two companies are not stopping there. Tiffany is also producing a range of cobranded, sneaker-centric sterling silver accessories, with prices ranging from $250 to $475.

They include a whistle set on a chain, a shoe horn, shoe brush and a dubrae to accentuate the sneakers’ laces. The accessories will be available for purchase on Tiffany’s website.

The collaboration marks Tiffany’s first foray into footwear.

In 2005, the jeweler got an unofficial taste of its potential in the category after Nike enlisted Nicholas Tershay, also known as Nicky Diamonds, to design a pair of low-top dunks on behalf of his skater label Diamond Supply Co.

The resulting sneaker — featuring stamped black crocodile leather trim and a silver swoosh set against a backdrop of Tiffany blue mesh and leather — was dubbed the “Tiffany.”

The jeweler did not have any involvement in the design, but the sneaker has been considered a classic and is available for sale on Sotheby’s website for $3,850.

Tiffany has engaged in an increased number of brand collaborations since its 2021 acquisition by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. The jeweler has teamed with companies including Supreme, Fendi and Patek Philippe, as well as artist Daniel Arsham and The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

Hot Summer Bags

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tiffany and Nike's Sneaker Collaboration: Exclusive Details and Price

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad