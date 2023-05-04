Dolce Vita and For Love & Lemons Take a Holiday

Dolce Vita has a new partner, tapping women’s apparel brand For Love & Lemons to collaborate on a two-part summer capsule featuring nine styles inspired by an Italian holiday.

“We could not be more excited,” said Dolce Vita president Kerry Norlin on the opportunity to bring the vibrant colors and floral accents that decorate For Love & Lemons’ staple party dresses and trendy separates south of the ankle. She said she hopes the size-inclusive range, which extends from 5 to 15, “sparks joy” for customers.

“We wanted them to be full of sunshine and unapologetically feminine,” For Love & Lemons cofounders Laura Hall and Gillian Kern told WWD. So the pair envisioned daisy embellished kitten heels in scarlet, lavender, fuchsia and yellow for “gently tapping your lover’s foot whilst sharing a plate of pasta” and trend-forward ballet slippers studded with rosettes for “resting gently on the passenger side dashboard as you cruise through the countryside for a weekend getaway.”

The Dolce Vita and For Love & Lemons shoe collection.

Shoes with ties that wrap around the calf like Mediterranean plants on a garden trellis feature prominently and are styled with socks throughout the campaign images, a nod to ’60s fashion and the era of Dolce Vita’s namesake, La Dolce Vita.

While this latest offering comes hot on the heels of Dolce Vita’s New York flagship opening last month, shoppers hoping to score a pair in person will not find it stocked on store shelves. The For Love & Lemons collection will be made available exclusively on both brands’ e-commerce as of Tuesday with additional colorways slated for release in August. Prices range from $100 to $150.

For Hall and Kern, the collaboration is yet another opportunity to test the market with For Love & Lemons . “We created a super tiny collection in the past that did well,” they said, referring to a 2017 partnership with Los Angeles shoe brand Marais. “We shelved that project to concentrate on lingerie, but we’ve solidified that piece of the business.”

An in-house line could be next. “We’re really focusing on growing the lifestyle around our brand over the next few years,” they added.

The Dolce Vita and For Love & Lemons shoe collection.