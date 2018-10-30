Dr. Martens is introducing Wintergrip, a collection that’s ideal for cold-weather elements.

The collection includes the classic 1460 8-Eye boot, the 2976 Chelsea boot, the 1460 Kolbert, the 2976 Alyson and the 8053. Each style will include uppers made from Snowplow, a water-resistant leather that repels salt from grit and is easy to clean, a rubber Wintergrip sole and a fleece lining to keep feet warm.

“As a footwear brand we are always looking to innovate and bring new technologies to market. This was a great opportunity to combine our classic Dr. Martens styling with a modern, functional WInterGrip technology to the outsole,” said Sam Breese, head of product in the Americas.

According to Breese, the team spent around two years developing these features and ensuring that they didn’t interfere in the design of its classic silhouettes.

“Overall we wanted to keep the aesthetic as close to the iconic Dr. Martens look as possible. As you can see, we were able to build this innovative high-performance Wintergrip outsole. The grooved cleats enable superior traction, grip and durability while the classic design remains,” Breese said.

The shoes, which retail from $135 to $160, are available to purchase now.