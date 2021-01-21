Keith Haring had a significant impact on the art community and even those who aren’t familiar with his name may be familiar with his work. The Haring estate and British footwear brand Dr. Martens have unveiled a new product release, with an injection of color and vibrant graphics to the cult classic 1460 boot and the 1461 shoe. “As we felt that it’s important to show the consumer who Keith Haring was through his art, we felt it best to incorporate his most iconic works, which best encapsulate the overall feeling of his work,” said Darren McCoy, global product director for Dr. Martens. The forthcoming line will see some of Haring’s most popular motifs decorated on both shoe silhouettes (which are built from smooth leather), including an angel with its wings outstretched, a barking dog and a quintessential print of interlocked genderless people, which covers the shoe in its entirety.

The full range will be available both in adult and youth sizing, priced from $65 to $160 and launch in select Dr. Martens stores and on drmartens.com beginning Friday.