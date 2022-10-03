×
EXCLUSIVE: Emma Roberts Tapped as New Face of DSW’s Crown Vintage Brand

The collaboration is part of the footwear and accessories retailer’s strategy to rebrand itself for a younger audience.

DSW footwear Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts is collaborating on the design and curation of DSW's own brand Crown Vintage. Courtesy Photo

Designer Shoe Warehouse has a new muse. 

Actress Emma Roberts’ face (and feet) can now be found in a new collection and campaign for DSW’s owned brand Crown Vintage.  

Emma Roberts wears boots by DSW brand Crown Vintage. Courtesy Photo

Roberts will lend her fashion sense by collaborating on the brand’s curation and design for the spring, summer and fall 2023 seasons. The collections will feature items such as loafers, boots and accessories

“I gravitated to the Crown Vintage brand because it embraces and encourages individuality,” Roberts said. “I live in the shoes, everything from loafers to boots. They’re so comfy and chic, and I love a place where I can get one of everything.”

Actress Emma Roberts selected her favorite footwear styles for Crown Vintage’s new campaign. Courtesy Photo

The footwear and accessories retailer launched its Crown Vintage brand — which consists of shoes, accessories and handbags across men, women and children — in 2008. DSW is hoping the partnership with Roberts, as well as additional celebrities and influencers in the future, will help the firm tap into a younger demographic while growing awareness of its own brands. Crown Vintage’s makeover also includes an updated logo and branding. 

“Crown Vintage is about authenticity. We identify with the free-spirited, casually chic customer,” said Julie Roy, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at DSW. “Our customer looks to us for craftsmanship and quality that is also trend-driven and feminine. She covets items she can wear again and again until they are well-loved and worn in.”

Emma Roberts in Crown Vintage, a DSW owned brand. Courtesy Photo

The Crown Vintage x Emma Roberts campaign, which was shot in Los Angeles, launches Monday on dsw.com and in all 500 stores in the U.S. All styles selected and worn by Roberts are priced under $150. 

DSW’s partnership with Emma Roberts will help the footwear retailer tap into a younger demographic. Courtesy Photo

DSW, which was founded in 1991, has previously partnered with Jennifer Lopez and Mindy Kaling for campaigns and collections. In addition to its e-commerce shop, DSW has nearly 550 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

