Evan Mock Collaborates With Giuseppe Zanotti on Capsule Collection

The capsule includes high-top sneakers, a T-shirt and a hoodie with graffiti-style graphics.

Giuseppe X Sorry in Advance limited-edition
Giuseppe X Sorry in Advance limited-edition capsule Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

SORRY NOT SORRY: Giuseppe Zanotti has teamed up with Evan Mock‘s Sorry in Advance label on a capsule collection, hitting the Italian label’s stores and select retailers this week.

The Hawaiian skater, model and “Gossip Girl“ actor brought his signature bold, street art-inspired style to the Zanotti house for a limited-edition capsule combining luxury and streetwear.

Giuseppe Zanotti’s signature Talon high-top sneaker was crafted from leather in white or pastels, including baby pink and baby blue, and enriched with Mock’s graffiti-style “Sorry” logo. The logo is also overprinted on the image of a colorful boardgame on a T-shirt and a hoodie. Prices range from $350 to $1,190.

“I love how both the sneaker and the ready-to-wear act as a canvas for these highly graphic elements,” said Zanotti, who praised Mock’s personal style and attitude. “Evan is a creative force and possesses true character. He has a distinct style all his own that speaks to a new generation. Nothing about him is forced, it comes naturally — laid-back but instantly noticeable.”

Giuseppe X Sorry in Advance limited-edition capsule
Giuseppe x Sorry in Advance limited-edition capsule Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti

Zanotti and Mock first met in Milan in early 2020. They immediately clicked and decided to collaborate on a project. “Giuseppe is full of imagination and open to experimenting,” Mock said. “I loved working with him on the design — his eye is in the details.”

To support the launch of the capsule, Mock and Zanotti also created a campaign, including videos and images, where the actor poses and moves on a watermelon red backdrop.

A range of celebrities and artists previously collaborated with the Giuseppe Zanotti on capsule collections, spanning from Jennifer Lopez to Zayn Malik and Swae Lee, to cite a few.

