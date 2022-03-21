Eytys Rebrands, Woos Female Customers With Premium Offerings

LONDON — Eytys, the Swedish brand known for its chunky shoes, on Monday unveiled a new brand identity that aims to reflect its growing ambition to become a fully fledged fashion label offering a wider range of products including ready-to-wear, accessories and eyewear.

The new logo, which is softer and more sophisticated compared to the old one, was designed by the Paris-based agency Maybe, founded by Charles Levai and Kevin Tekinel. The firm’s other clients include Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Gucci and Loro Piana.

“They work with very luxurious brands. And one ambition for us was to make the overall feeling of Eytys a bit more mature and versatile. Our previous identity was very adapted for this one shoe and it was quite hard to adapt throughout the range and now we have something that’s much sleeker, more modern and premium,” said Max Schiller, cofounder of Eytys.

“It will allow us to make higher price products. I think we’re going to be able to sell some really nice outerwear and leather pieces,” he added.

Jonathan Hirschfeld, the other cofounder of the brand who mostly looks after the business side, added that, while the label is positioned as unisex, an increasing amount of women are buying the products, and the new logo can better communicate with them.

Schiller added that the expansion into other categories is a natural step in the brand’s development as its community grows, and the percentage of the rtw business is growing fast. He counted jeans and outerwear as the brand’s bestselling items since launching rtw in 2019.

“We have grown up a lot from being a very small sneaker brand since 2013. We have very big ambitions and I think our range reflects that. We want to do more and do better all the time. And we came to a point where we felt that we really excel at the footwear offering. This new identity is a major step for us becoming a global ready-to-wear brand,” he said.

“Even when we only did footwear, there was always a look. It was always an Eytys way of dressing. We felt that people wanted to tap into that but we didn’t have the product offering for them, who had to find it in secondhand stores, and compile themselves based on our image communication. Now we offer the whole story,” he added.

The brand’s fall 2022 collection, revealed during Paris Fashion Week, demonstrated Eytys’ ambitions. Inspired by 19th-century Swedish painter Eugène Jansson’s compositions of color and textures, the lineup featured sharp leather coats, cropped bombers and sweaters, distressed denim and statement square-toe boots.

