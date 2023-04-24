Faherty and Reef Team Up on Summer Sandals

Alex and Mike Faherty have been fans of Reef sandals since they slipped on flip-flops as kids.

The twin brothers and founders of Faherty grew up surfing on the New Jersey shore and created their casual East Coast beach-inspired menswear collection 10 years ago. Since then, Faherty has expanded into womenswear as well as accessories such as jewelry, belts and sunglasses, along with blankets and other complementary products. But up until now, it has never offered footwear.

“Over the years, we’ve sold some third-party brands, but we wanted to collaborate with a bigger company,” said Alex Faherty. So it made sense to seek out Reef.

After talking with the brand’s president, Mike Jensen, for a couple of years, they decided to partner to take the plunge and offer a collection for this summer.

The Sun and Waves logo is a Faherty signature. Courtesy of Faherty

The result is a capsule of four sustainably minded styles made from renewable sugarcane EVA or leather in exclusive Faherty-inspired designs including the brand’s signature Sun & Waves logo. Prices range from $40 for the Sun & Waves model and $45 for an OG Stripe to $75 for the Draftsmen or Drift Away styles.

“They’re all perfect for summer and getting out there in epic comfort and style,” Faherty said.

The collection will launch on May 1 on both brands’ websites as well as in the Faherty stores and in its May catalogue.

And if successful, the plan is to continue working with Reef in the future, Faherty said. “The brands really align well.”