Italian musician Fedez, the husband of digital entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni, has teamed with Bikkembergs to launch a unisex footwear capsule.

Debuting at the brand’s online store on Monday, the mini collection includes three dégradé color variations — hot pink, blue and green — of a low-top sneaker peppered by an allover print of flames, the symbol of the Italian artist, who has recently announced the creation of Dream of Ordinary Madness, a new company focused on the creation of digital content, established in collaboration with Italian consulting firm Be.

“Collaborating with Bikkembergs was sensational. We have created something truly special together,” said Fedez, who also designed the special logo appearing on the shoe styles. “These sneakers perfectly reflect the creative spirit of both of us. I attempted to be as eclectic as possible when designing them, by fusing my urban style with the sporty feel of the brand. The result is amazing. Today fashion is about cross-pollination.”

The shoes come with a special packaging, including additional laces and a rubber charm in the shape of the sneaker.

The footwear styles, which will debut at the Bikkembergs online store and then will be available at selected stores, retail at 149 euros.

“Working with an artist of the calibre of Fedez was truly exciting,” said Bikkembergs creative director Lee Wood. “Our mission is to make the brand increasingly up to date by looking for new horizons that can expand our audience. As well as his musical talent, Fedez is also a master of communication.”

Bikkembergs is controlled by Chinese retail giant Canudilo Modern Avenue. Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Italy, are the main markets of the company, which sells its collection in about 1,000 multibrand stores in the world. It also operates around 30 monobrand stores and corners across Eastern Europe and the Middle East.