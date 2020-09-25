LONDON – Chinese fashion designer Feng Chen Wang is to bring her deconstruction design approach to a collaboration with Ugg, launching in spring 2021.

Ugg recently announced tie-ups with Telfar and Molly Goddard as a part of its “Feel You” series, which celebrates individuality and style with more than 30 global artists, creatives, and activists.

Wang has also been working with Converse since 2017 and has developed several well-received variations based on the iconic Chuck Taylor All-Stars.

This time, Wang tears Ugg’s bestselling classic short sheepskin boots apart, rearranges the components, and adds her hand drawings to it. The shoes, which resembles sneakers more than boots, also come with a removable sheepskin cover, meaning they can be worn in December as well as in summer.

“We live in a globalized world. I want to design a pair of Ugg that can be worn whether you are in Bejing or Melbourne at the same time for both genders,” Wang told WWD.

“The clash of cultures, background, and origins of both brands is exactly what makes this partnership interesting and meaningful. We’re excited to see the combination of how our signature functionality and deconstructed design language can play with such an iconic footwear,” she added.

The brand announced Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu as the face of the brand for the Asia-Pacific region earlier this month, and she will join Wang at Ugg’s event next month in Shanghai.