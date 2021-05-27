Megan Key Campos and Nick Lucio, former executives at Dolce Vita, are going it alone with their new footwear brand Oncept.

Founded on the idea that less is more, the industry veterans’ new line focuses on a tight edit of styles, launching with five options. According to the duo, the idea is to create a seasonal edit of elevated styles with a laser focus on fit and a nod to conscience fashion, intentionally less production to maintain integrity to the planet.

While the launch styles have a female focus, they have set their sights on being genderless as the brand grows.

The premier styles are an essential sandal, a modern mule, a forever flat and a travel companion and the season-less sneaker — each meant to tick the box of a classic footwear rotation. They come in a palette of botanical hues mixed with neutrals and priced from $250 to $300.

The brand is thoughtful about packaging, too, not using tissue paper but instead sending shoes wrapped in an organic tote inside a a box made of recycled mixed packaging from responsible sources.

The duo are taking a direct-to-consumer approach, launching on their website oncept.nyc, but given their industry connections, the pair has a limited wholesale structure, selling to a few small boutiques in the U.S.

