×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Zoey Deutch Logs On

Men's

A Look at Chicago’s Evolving Menswear Scene

Business

Is Italian Multibrand Retail the Blueprint for Wholesale?

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social Media and Sustainability at FN CEO Summit

Brands are bringing consumers behind the scenes of shoe production, and getting ideas from social media.

Tina Bhojwani, Chief Executive Officer &
Tina Bhojwani, Chief Executive Officer & Co-founder, Aera, Will Cooper, Senior Vice President & General Merchandise Manager, Women’s Shoes, Handbags & Accessories, Saks, Marina Larroudé, Chief Creative Officer & Co-founder, Larroudé and Amina Means, Creative Director & Founder, Nalebe. Kreg Holt/Footwear News

Starting a new company is never easy, especially launching a shoe brand in the midst of a global pandemic. But some emerging designers have found solid footing, and they shared their experiences on Aug. 3 at FN’s CEO Summit in New York, which was sponsored by FDRA, NuOrder by Lightspeed and Aetrex. In a panel talk about emerging talent, Tina Bhojwani, chief executive officer and cofounder of Aera; Marina Larroudé, chief creative officer and cofounder of Larroudé; Will Cooper, senior vice president and general merchandise manager of women’s shoes, handbags and accessories at Saks, and Amina Means, creative director and founder of Nalebe, sat down with FN style director Shannon Adducci to talk about the big factors impacting their businesses, from social media and sustainability to keeping the momentum going in fashion’s diversity push.

Related Galleries

Below are highlights from their conversation.

On the importance of social media in business:

“It’s about bringing in consumers behind the scenes to see some of the processes that we use to produce our shoes and building that personal relationship,” said Means. “For Instagram and Facebook, we get tons of feedback, and that really guides some of our design inspiration, which tells us what the woman out there is looking for. And we look for ways to provide added value to them by making them feel heard.”

“It’s a huge asset as a retailer,” said Cooper. “We absolutely find brands and that’s what’s fun because all different ages of executives are finding different things constantly.”

On launching a new brand during the pandemic:

“For us, it was an opportunity to launch during a time where everyone was escaping. And so for me, I always see the bright side,” said Larroudé.

On how retailers and the industry can support emerging brands:

“We like tons of feedback and working practically, on what is working, what is not working and what plans are happening,” said Larroudé. “I think a lot of the designers, they don’t have that business counterpart. So they don’t even know where to start in terms of logistics and everything else.”

On pushing diversity momentum forward:

“I think it’s important if you’re leading an organization and you have power and the ability to effect change and make an equitable organization to create that, so I think anyone leading a team of people has to keep that top of mind and use their influence to make sure that’s a constant,” said Bhojwani.

On climate change and fashion’s impact on the environment:

“There’s something we can all do, and there’s a very simple one, and I think it’s around overproduction,” Bhojwani said. “And you know, and that’s one piece and also, just looking at one area of the packaging, [or] transportation, change one material — I think we have to start somewhere.”

“What gives me hope, though, is actually people are more aware of these issues, and they’re beginning to look into it more,” Bhojwani said. “Thank you, Gen Z, for being acutely aware and pushing the conversation forward. But I’d also like to say that our industry is remarkable to me, because in the few years that I’ve been doing this, what’s happening in innovation and technology and material science and creativity — which our industry is full of — I think we have a very bright future when it comes to addressing the issue of sustainability.”

“Sustainability is actually one of our grand theories as well, because it’s just so important to have responsible production,” said Means. “When we all know the disadvantages of waste and what it’s doing with climate change, I think it’s really important to have those core values in your brands, make sure every day you’re taking a step to do the right thing.”

On consumer interest in sustainable products:

“The customer is definitely more interested in [sustainability],” said Cooper. “I think there are consumers that only want things that are fully sustainable. And there are a lot of customers that find products they love, and they are thrilled to find out that it’s sustainable.”

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Hot Summer Bags

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Footwear Entrepreneurs Weigh In on Social

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad