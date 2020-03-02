By  on March 2, 2020

LONDON — After building his résumé at top brands including Jimmy Choo and Burberry, Alfredo Piferi is striking out on his own with the debut of his namesake vegan luxury brand. Piferi is one to watch during a European collections season that has seen a noticeable lack of new footwear launches.

While many emerging designers enter the industry with little experience, Piferi — who left his post as head of design at Jimmy Choo last year — understands how to craft a shoe that’s both fashion-forward and commercial. The Made in Italy collection’s architectural aesthetic, environmentally responsible mission and sharp price points — combined with distinctive pink branding — are all critical to the equation.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers