Grenson Expands Sneaker Offering

The new sneaker range will include sizes for both men and women.

Grenson Sneaker 51
With a century and a half of making fine English shoes under its belt, Grenson released its first collection of sneakers in 2017: the Sneaker 1, a style inspired by tennis shoes of the ’70s that featured a clean leather upper mounted atop a stitched Italian sole. The British footwear brand might have started life with boots and brogues but it has been making a serious statement with sneakers over the last few years. The latest design is the Sneaker 51.

Offered in a more retro style, the Sneaker 51 is inspired by a 1970s British trainer and is fabricated from eco suede, which uses 50 percent less water in the tanning process.

Sneaker 51 features a G logo, in the original font from Grenson’s “The Good Shoe” 1930’s logo, making it the first fully branded Grenson shoe. The sneaker is available for both men and women and will include a perforated leather version.

The Sneaker 51 will retail for $305 and is available for purchase now via Grenson’s e-commerce site.

