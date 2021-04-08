Motivated by the certainty that good design is everyone’s right, Danish brand Hay has again partnered with Japanese label Suicoke on an updated lineup of unisex and utilitarian color-blocked sandals, dubbed “Depa 2.0.” Following the success of the first edition, which launched last May, the new offering is delineated with warm and cool tones inspired by Hay’s current spring offering — each colorway (Mango Splash, Forest Delight, Urban Sport, and Touch of Blue) features an adjustable Velcro front strap in a distinctive hue, a flexible foam-rubber sole, and an open, rounded toe for added comfort.

“I like the aesthetic, the form, and the functionality, and felt that Hay’s most important contribution to this perfect sandal was a fresh new take on color,” says Mette Hay, cofounder of Hay and creative director of Hay Accessories.

Beginning Thursday, and with a retail price tag of $146, the collection will go live on Hay.com. and Suicoke.ca, marking this week’s launch the first time the collection will be available worldwide, including in the U.S.