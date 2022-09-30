Heron Preston’s Personal Sneakers to Be Auctioned by EBay

Fans can now get their hands on some of Heron Preston’s favorite shoes — and raise money for charity at the same time.

On Monday, EBay will launch “From the Collection,” a new series of drops with exclusive items from a range of designers, artists, athletes and entertainers.

The inaugural drop will be with designer Heron Preston and will include 50 pieces from his personal collection, including his first-ever Foamposites, a childhood favorite, the Halloween “SF Giants” Dunks, Jordan 6 “Infrared,” Nike Air Max 720 and Air Max 95 collaborations, and the New Balance x JJJJound 992, among others. Bidding will start at 99 cents.

The auction, which will run for 10 days, will also feature one of the scarce Yeezy 750s sneakers, gifted to Preston by Kanye West when he worked on the team that developed the shoe.

All of the pieces offered for sale were refreshed by sneaker-cleaning firm Reshoevn8er.

The sneakers will be auctioned off by EBay

“‘From the Collection: Heron Preston’ makes so much sense,” the designer said. “Wear your shoes. Collecting is not relevant anymore in today’s world if you aren’t planning on using what you’re collecting. I feel that one of the worst things is to buy something and never use it when so much energy and love goes into creating it. Collecting with no intention to use is a leftover concept linked to materialism and unnecessary consumption. Wear your shoes, otherwise pass them on to extend their life and purpose.”

All proceeds from the sale of the collection will go to the Heron Preston L.E.D. (Less Environmentally Destructive) initiative from the Fashion Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to students pursuing a career in fashion.

“Heron Preston is a fashion icon, and so many sneakerheads would give their left foot to shop his closet,” said Garry Thaniel, general manager of Sneakers at EBay. We are always finding new ways to bring inventory to EBay that you can’t find anywhere else — the new ‘From the Collection’ series will regularly offer this type of unprecedented access to our community through partnerships with legends like Heron.”