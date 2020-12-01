Hoka One One is doing its part to get people outdoors.

The performance footwear brand will be partnering with Outdoor Outreach to help youth realize the benefits of getting outdoors. As part of the partnership, Hoka will donate $20,000 to the nonprofit organization and establish a mentorship program for the young participants — ages 16 to 20 — in Outdoor Outreach’s Leadership Program who are seeking to strengthen their skills for academic and work opportunities in the outdoor industry.

The mentorship program will launch in the spring of 2021 and will offer Hoka employees as a resource to participants to obtain insight and guidance on the best ways to secure jobs, opportunity and training.

Hoka’s decision to partner with Outdoor Outreach is part of the brand’s move to give back by finding meaningful ways to contribute to charitable organizations through a myriad of methods, including monetary donations.

Hoka has been a strong performer for its parent company, Deckers Brands. In the second quarter ended Sept. 20, the brand recorded an 83.2 percent increase in sales to $143.1 million compared to $78.1 million for the same period last year. It now has a 20.5 percent market share in the performance running category, according to The NPD Group, Deckers said. Its sales are expected to exceed $500 million by the end of this fiscal year.