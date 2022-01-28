Hunter Joins ‘Killing Eve’ Craze with Limited-Edition Capsule

LONDON – Hunter is the latest brand to strike a deal with the hit TV series “Killing Eve,” where Jodie Comer’s murderous, yet stylish character Villanelle has a wardrobe that includes a bright pink Molly Goddard dress, Halpern suits, Batsheva florals, and Loewe accessories.

The Hunter capsule features two new styles: a mid-calf boot called “The Hunting,” which is available in black and olive, and a knee-high style named “The Chasing” in black, olive, or camel.

Both are made from waterproof leather, light rubber, and recycled ballistic nylon with a recycled vegan shearling lining. The shorter version is made from leather and nylon and features a removable ankle strap and pouch.

Hunter x Killing Eve campaign Courtesy

The collection, brokered by the licensing agency IMG, will launch first on Ssense and on Hunter’s website in early February before landing at selected stores including Selfridges, Harvey Nichols and Liberty.

Hunter chief executive officer Paolo Porta, who has been steering the brand through the pandemic, said: “We are incredibly excited to be collaborating with the cultural phenomenon that is ‘Killing Eve,’ marrying our utilitarian heritage with the award-winning television series renowned for its empowered fashion moments.”

Sally Woodward Gentle, executive producer of “Killing Eve,” said that Hunter’s “fusion of protection, functionality, and style is a perfect fit for ‘Killing Eve.'”

The Hunter deal follows the TV show’s tie-up with the British lingerie brand Coco de Mer last year.

With the rise of streaming media and the pandemic restricting cinema-going and live entertainment, films and TV series continue to influence fashion purchasing decisions.

The Lyst Index for the fourth quarter of 2021 suggested that hit series such as “Succession,” “And Just Like That,” “Emily in Paris” and even “Squid Game” drove significant demand for items and styles worn by the characters.

It’s no wonder a slew of brands has tapped into this opportunity.

Malone Souliers recently announced a “Bridgerton” shoe collaboration. Balmain released a capsule for Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall” movie, while the blockbuster Netflix series “Emily in Paris” also became shoppable for its season-two release.

Related:

Hunter Confirms Paolo Porta as Chief Executive Officer

Films, TV Series Are Fueling Hot Fashion Items

Hit TV series like “SucAs Fashion and TV Get Closer, Coco de Mer Partners With ‘Killing Eve’