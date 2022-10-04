×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 4, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Ye Resets Yeezy, Takes on Bernard Arnault and Fashion

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Miuccia Prada Teams With Artist Shuang Li for Miu Miu Show

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Off-White Announces Partnership With Italian Soccer Team AC Milan

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain Boot to a Wide World of Style

With collaborations ranging from Mickey Mouse to “Killing Eve,” Hunter is seeking broad appeal, and cultural relevance. 

Hunter is looking beyond its classic
Hunter is looking beyond its classic rubber rain boot to all-season, all-weather styles. Courtesy image

LONDON — To everything there is a season, but not to Hunter. 

The British brand known for its rubber rain boots is aiming to become an all-season, all-weather brand, as suitable for the rain as it is for the snow, or a sunny urban street.

Under chief executive officer Paolo Porta, Hunter is on a long-term growth and diversification drive that has already seen it burst into new categories; gain traction in markets where, until recently, it was relatively unknown, and behave like a luxury brand — but with accessible price points.

Porta calls Hunter’s new approach “style for the world outside,” even it that means life outside your front door. 

Related Galleries

Under Porta, Hunter wants to become an all-purpose brand, offering boots for dog-walking on drizzly spring days; sustainably made sandals, clogs and slides for summer, and snow boots that can withstand temperatures of minus 25 degrees Centigrade.

“Our vision is much bigger than rain boots. As a brand we want to remain immersed in nature and in the outside, but what if it’s not raining? What if it’s snowing, or boiling hot? How do we make sure that Hunter offers protection from the elements, not just for your feet, but for your entire body, and your entire family?” he said during an exclusive interview.

Hunter’s recent high-profile collaborations reflect the brand’s wide appeal and aspirations. Past partners have ranged from “Killing Eve” to Mickey Mouse, and Porta said there are more to come.

“We are looking more at cultural moments. Sometimes our collaborations will be linked to charity, sometimes they’ll be linked to art. But they will always be tied to what’s happening out there in the world. We want to be part of the conversation,” Porta said. 

The brand plans to remain faithful to fashion: Just a few days ago, Noir Kei Ninomiya worked Hunter footwear into his mystical Paris show, adding straps, rings, studs and flowers to the British brand’s tall rubber boots.  

Noir Kei Ninomiya, spring 2023 Giovanni Giannoni / WWD

Porta hasn’t gone as radical as Kei Ninomiya with his approach to the classic vulcanized rubber boot, which still represents 60 percent of the business. Instead his goal has been to broaden its profile from muddy country gear to urban, all-day wear. 

He also wants the focus to be less on the technical attributes of the boots and more about the style.  

To wit, Hunter has launched a style called Play aimed at Gen Z. It has a slightly lower price point than the brand’s original tall boot and features colorblocking on the soles, metallic finishes and materials such as neoprene.

Then there is the Refined collection of classic boots for officewear, some of which have an equestrian twist. 

“Hunter is a very well-loved brand and it’s also perceived as a luxury brand. We are one of the best Wellington boot makers in the market. I think that operating and behaving like a luxury player is very important because we need to drive that aspiration,” he said, noting that the product does not have a luxury price tag.

Indeed, he likes the fact that Hunter can operate at a variety of price points. 

The Women’s Play Short Wellington boots start at 90 pounds and come in colors including Easter egg pink, green and cream.

The Women’s Original Tall Wellington boots carry a price tag of 125 pounds, while the new City Explorer Tall Neoprene boots cost 215 pounds. The Killing Eve Chasing boots are 295 pounds. 

Other Killing Eve styles cost up to 450 pounds, and Porta believes “people are parting with that kind of cash for a reason.” He said it’s up to Hunter to be able to satisfy all of those customer demographics and still conjure the luxury dream. 

The brand sells in the U.K. at Harrods, Selfridges John Lewis and a host of sports and outdoor stores, while in the U.S. stockists include Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s. 

A look from Hunter’s fall 2022 campaign.

Porta joined Hunter as interim CEO in 2020 and was originally brought in to reposition it as “the leading iconic British outdoor lifestyle brand,” with a focus on all-weather gear and sustainability.

He was confirmed as CEO in March 2021, having steered Hunter through the COVID-19 pandemic. During lockdown, he pumped up the e-commerce business and made sure that when lockdown shoppers saw the rain pounding outside, their first thought was “Hunter.” 

Porta had previously worked at Jimmy Choo, where he served as senior vice president of merchandising and licensing. 

He has been in luxury fashion for more than 20 years, serving in roles across merchandising, retail, wholesale distribution, brand development and licensing at brands including Christian Dior, Stella McCartney and Burberry.

It’s clear he’s bringing that commercial experience — and luxury approach — to bear on his current job. He has a clear long-term growth plan for Hunter, and doesn’t shy away from the numbers. He’s also made some key hires since he began work there. 

Among them are Sandra Romboli, global design director, who had worked previously at Decathlon, Reebok and Adidas, and Claudia Plant, Hunter’s chief marketing officer. Plant previously worked at Burberry and spent much of her career at Net-a-porter.

Going forward, Porta said the geographic mix at the brand will be different, too. While more than 80 percent of the brand’s sales have traditionally come from the U.S. and the U.K., he believes there is enormous potential in markets such as China, Japan and Germany. 

Already, he said, China has been notching double-digit growth year-on-year and by fiscal 2024 it will represent just under 10 percent of the future business, with 17 million to 20 million pounds in sales. 

While the U.S. and the U.K. will continue to grow, Hunter’s goal is for them to represent around 50 percent of the market by 2025.

From a product point of view, Hunter’s winter category, where boots have a trekking sole and a puffer upper made from recycled nylon, will represent 10 percent of sales by fiscal 2023.

Revenue in 2021 was 108 million pounds and by fiscal 2022 Porta is expecting the brand to return to pre-COVID-19 levels. He said growth has been “relatively soft” so far this year, but he’s staying the course with his strategy. 

“We are playing for the longer term,” he said, adding that with supply chain and inflationary costs coming down, he expects to return to double-digit growth in the second half of 2023.

A look from Hunter’s fall 2022 campaign.

The brand is also making strides on the sustainability front.

Under the Hunter Protect program, the company has been using a variety of recycled materials, is moving away from chemicals, and is employing water-based glues.

The summer shoes are made partly from excess algae bloom harvested from Lake Michigan, while the brand’s puffer jackets are lined with vegan shearling. 

Hunter also donates unused products to charity and recycles its rubber footwear through its Hunter ReBoot initiative.

Hunter is privately owned. In 2020, it went through a series of investor and management changes, with the company opting for a recapitalization rather than an outright sale. 

The recapitalization saw an existing shareholder, Pall Mall Legacy, become the majority owner. Other investors include Searchlight Capital and Pentland.

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

Hot Summer Bags

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Hunter Looks Beyond the Rubber Rain

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad